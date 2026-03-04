US Pentagon claims to have severely damaged Iranian capabilities, promises to increase attacks
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced on 4 March that the joint force has inflicted serious damage that reduces Iran’s ability to attack Washington’s bases and its allies’ territories in the Middle East. He has also promised to increase pressure on Tehran by sending more forces, equipment and ammunition to Operation Epic Fury.
“The Iranian Air Force is no more. Built from 1996, destroyed in 2026. The Iranian Navy rests at the bottom of the Persian Gulf,” Hegseth claimed.
According to the US Department of Defense (DoD), 20 Iranian Navy vessels were destroyed, including a frigate sunk in international waters
