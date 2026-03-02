US Navy SPY-6 approaches FRP with Raytheon already having “a hot production line”

The US Navy (USN) SPY-6 programme is nearing completion of low-rate initial production after conducting multiple tests with the family of radars. RTX Raytheon, the supplier of SPY-6, has also been progressing with its manufacture of the new capabilities.

In an exclusive interview with Shephard, Jen Gauthier, Raytheon’s VP of Naval Systems and Sustainment, revealed that the company is ready to move “fully into full-rate production”.

“We are already a hot production line. From the Raytheon perspective, we are already in full-rate production, but closing out those low-rate programmes and continuing to move out,” Gauthier explained.

There are four SPY-6