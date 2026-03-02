To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  US Navy SPY-6 approaches FRP with Raytheon already having "a hot production line"

US Navy SPY-6 approaches FRP with Raytheon already having “a hot production line”

2nd March 2026 - 16:14 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

USN DDG 125 equipped with the SPY-6(V)1 radar. (Photo: Huntington Ingalls Industries)

Jen Gauthier, Raytheon’s VP of Naval Systems and Sustainment, told Shephard that the company is awaiting the US Navy’s green light to move “fully into full-rate production”.

The US Navy (USN) SPY-6 programme is nearing completion of low-rate initial production after conducting multiple tests with the family of radars. RTX Raytheon, the supplier of SPY-6, has also been progressing with its manufacture of the new capabilities.

In an exclusive interview with Shephard, Jen Gauthier, Raytheon’s VP of Naval Systems and Sustainment, revealed that the company is ready to move “fully into full-rate production”.

“We are already a hot production line. From the Raytheon perspective, we are already in full-rate production, but closing out those low-rate programmes and continuing to move out,” Gauthier explained.

There are four SPY-6

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

