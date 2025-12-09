US National Security Strategy prioritises advanced military capabilities and national industry

The recently launched 2025 US National Security Strategy (NSS) has asserted the country’s focus on improving the Pentagon’s arsenal while enhancing the defence industry’s capacity to produce and innovate. In the document, President Donald Trump claimed the US will “develop every dimension” of its national strength.

For Emily Harding, deputy director and senior fellow with the CSIS International Security Programme, “US businesses should be deeply encouraged by the explicit call for closer collaboration between the US government and the American private sector”.

Meanwhile, Tess deBlanc-Knowles, senior director of the Atlantic Council Technology Programmes and former senior policy adviser at