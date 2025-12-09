To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • US National Security Strategy prioritises advanced military capabilities and national industry

US National Security Strategy prioritises advanced military capabilities and national industry

9th December 2025 - 11:19 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

An unarmed Minuteman III was tested at Vandenberg Air Force Base to demonstrate the system’s health and accuracy. (Photo: US Air Force)

The 2025 NSS has emphasised investment in the US nuclear and air defence inventory and national industry, but it leaves multiple unanswered questions on how the White House will implement this approach.

The recently launched 2025 US National Security Strategy (NSS) has asserted the country’s focus on improving the Pentagon’s arsenal while enhancing the defence industry’s capacity to produce and innovate. In the document, President Donald Trump claimed the US will “develop every dimension” of its national strength.

For Emily Harding, deputy director and senior fellow with the CSIS International Security Programme, “US businesses should be deeply encouraged by the explicit call for closer collaboration between the US government and the American private sector”.

Meanwhile, Tess deBlanc-Knowles, senior director of the Atlantic Council Technology Programmes and former senior policy adviser at

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us