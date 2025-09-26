US Coast Guard announces $350 million investment in robotics and autonomous systems
The US Coast Guard (USCG) announced on 24 September a US$350 million package for the procurement of robotics and autonomous systems as part of its effort to improve and increase its inventory of uncrewed and counter-unmanned platforms.
The first investments will cover the acquisition of 125 SkyDio X10D short-range unmanned aircraft systems (SR-UAS), 16 VideoRay Defender remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and six Qinetiq Squad Packable Utility Robot (SPUR) and 12 mini-SPUR robots.
Anthony Antognoli, USCG programme executive officer for Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS), claimed that the new capabilities will “provide increased domain awareness, mitigating risk and enhancing mission
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
From surface to seabed: Fincantieri takes on a new challenge
Underwater is emerging as the global geopolitical domain, a crossroads between new needs and technological acceleration. While 80% of the sea floor and 98% of the abyssal seabed remain unexplored (Mars' and Jupiter's surfaces are better known than our oceans), human well-being relies on underwater assets and resources.
-
US Navy’s Super Hornet electronic warfare upgrade moves a step closer
Raytheon’s Advanced Electronic Warfare (ADVEW) prototype, which is designed to be integrated into the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, has completed its latest review, furthering progress towards the aircraft’s modernisation plans.
-
US Navy outlines future modernisation plans for the USS Blue Ridge
The LCC-19 amphibious command vessel is currently the US Navy’s oldest deployed in-service asset, having been in operation for nearly 55 years.
-
First Canadian modernised MK 46 Mod 5A torpedo to be delivered in Q1 2026
The upgrade of the MK 46 Mod 5A anti-submarine rounds to the MK 54 model will enable the Canadian Armed Forces to maintain the torpedoes in service for the next 25 years.
-
US tests the newest QUICKSINK maritime weapon variant in the Norwegian Sea
The low-cost, anti-ship, precision-guided 500lb class capability was launched by a USAF B-2 Spirit stealth bomber.
-
US Navy seeks suppliers for Landing Craft Utility 1700-class
With ongoing market research to find potential shipyards for building LCUs, NAVSEA intends to issue a request for proposals for the programme next year.