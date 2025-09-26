To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US Coast Guard announces $350 million investment in robotics and autonomous systems

26th September 2025 - 11:48 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

VideoRay Defender remotely operated vehicle. (Photo: VideoRay)

The USCG will use part of this funding to acquire SkyDio X10D short-range uncrewed aircraft systems, VideoRay Defender remotely operated vehicles and Qinetiq Squad Packable Utility and mini-SPUR robots.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) announced on 24 September a US$350 million package for the procurement of robotics and autonomous systems as part of its effort to improve and increase its inventory of uncrewed and counter-unmanned platforms.

The first investments will cover the acquisition of 125 SkyDio X10D short-range unmanned aircraft systems (SR-UAS), 16 VideoRay Defender remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and six Qinetiq Squad Packable Utility Robot (SPUR) and 12 mini-SPUR robots.

Anthony Antognoli, USCG programme executive officer for Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS), claimed that the new capabilities will “provide increased domain awareness, mitigating risk and enhancing mission

