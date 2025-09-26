US Coast Guard announces $350 million investment in robotics and autonomous systems

The US Coast Guard (USCG) announced on 24 September a US$350 million package for the procurement of robotics and autonomous systems as part of its effort to improve and increase its inventory of uncrewed and counter-unmanned platforms.

The first investments will cover the acquisition of 125 SkyDio X10D short-range unmanned aircraft systems (SR-UAS), 16 VideoRay Defender remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and six Qinetiq Squad Packable Utility Robot (SPUR) and 12 mini-SPUR robots.

Anthony Antognoli, USCG programme executive officer for Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS), claimed that the new capabilities will “provide increased domain awareness, mitigating risk and enhancing mission