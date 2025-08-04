US Coast Guard set to accelerate schedule of shipbuilding programmes

The US Coast Guard (USCG) recently disclosed its plans to accelerate the Waterways Commerce Cutter (WCC) and the Fast Response Cutter (FRC) efforts as it will receive additional funds from FY2026 to FY2029 provided by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

In an urgent need of capabilities, the service has been working with the suppliers of both programmes to speed up the production of vessels. Its strategy includes earmarking extra resources to those initiatives and placing orders ahead of schedule to quicken the deliveries.

The Reconciliation Bill allocated US$1 billion to procure Sentinel-class FRCs. The branch said it “has initiated