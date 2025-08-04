To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Coast Guard set to accelerate schedule of shipbuilding programmes

4th August 2025 - 17:10 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

Rendering of the WLR on the left and the WLIC on the right. (Photo: Birdon America Inc)

With the funds provided by the One Big Beautiful Bill, the Coast Guard will attempt to speed up the production of the Waterways Commerce and Fast Response cutters.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) recently disclosed its plans to accelerate the Waterways Commerce Cutter (WCC) and the Fast Response Cutter (FRC) efforts as it will receive additional funds from FY2026 to FY2029 provided by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

In an urgent need of capabilities, the service has been working with the suppliers of both programmes to speed up the production of vessels. Its strategy includes earmarking extra resources to those initiatives and placing orders ahead of schedule to quicken the deliveries.

The Reconciliation Bill allocated US$1 billion to procure Sentinel-class FRCs. The branch said it “has initiated

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

