Australia’s Mogami-class frigates to feature RTX SeaRAM defence system
RTX Raytheon announced on 11 May it had signed a contract of an undisclosed amount with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to provide the SeaRAM ship self-defence system for the Royal Australian Navy’s Sea3000 General Purpose Frigate programme. The capability will equip the future Mogami-class vessels.
The deal covers the supply of SeaRAM launchers, blast test vehicles and technical services to support installation and testing of the systems for the first three Mogami ships, which are currently being built in Japan by MHI.
An official spokesperson for Raytheon confirmed to Shephard that work on this agreement will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky, with
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