To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Next-generation UK attack submarine may be fully collaborative AUKUS design, Defence Secretary says

Next-generation UK attack submarine may be fully collaborative AUKUS design, Defence Secretary says

1st September 2022 - 09:46 GMT | by Harry Lye in Barrow-In-Furness

RSS

Australian submariners will train with UK RN counterparts on the newly commissioned HMS Anson under the AUKUS agreement. (Photo: UK MoD/ Crown Copyright)

A 'collaborative sub' design with AUKUS partners is a future option for the UK, according to Ben Wallace.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said the design of the UK’s next attack submarine could be a ‘collaborative sub’ fully shared with AUKUS partners Australia and the US.

Speaking during a press conference following the commissioning of the fifth RN Astute-class submarine HMS Anson, Wallace said the 'ultimate' culmination of AUKUS, in his view, was to produce a boat in the 2030s that is 'truly collaborative'.

Standing alongside Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles, Wallace said: "The ultimate is all of us to get through to 2030 where we produce a submarine that is, in my view, truly

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us