Next-generation UK attack submarine may be fully collaborative AUKUS design, Defence Secretary says

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said the design of the UK’s next attack submarine could be a ‘collaborative sub’ fully shared with AUKUS partners Australia and the US.

Speaking during a press conference following the commissioning of the fifth RN Astute-class submarine HMS Anson, Wallace said the 'ultimate' culmination of AUKUS, in his view, was to produce a boat in the 2030s that is 'truly collaborative'.

Standing alongside Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles, Wallace said: "The ultimate is all of us to get through to 2030 where we produce a submarine that is, in my view, truly