Fifth Astute-class submarine undergoes milestone test

As well as the Astute Class, BAE Systems is delivering the Dreadnought submarines for the Royal Navy. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems announces the Anson Astute-class submarine has successfully completed a trim dive.

BAE Systems has announced its fifth Barrow-built Astute-class submarine, named Anson, successfully submerged beneath the surface of the water while the crew tested onboard systems.

The exercise proved the safety and stability of the 7,400t, 97m-long attack submarine.

Commander David ‘Bing’ Crosby, Commanding Officer of Anson, said: ‘This [trim dive] will enable us to set the boat’s internal weight, prove her water-tight integrity, test sensors and put some of our systems through their tests’.

During a trim dive, the submarine is submerged 15m to complete a number of tests, the most essential of which is to help establish the vessel’s centre of gravity and precise weight.

More than 60 crew embers were on board as part of the exercise, which saw tonnes of ballast taken aboard to assist in testing the vessel’s stability.

HMS Astute, HMS Artful, HMS Ambush and HMS Audacious are already in service. The sixth and seventh submarines, Agamemnon and Agincourt, are at different stages of construction at the Barrow shipyard.