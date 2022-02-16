Fifth Astute-class submarine undergoes milestone test

Lockheed touts benefits of Aegis common source library
The continuity provided by an Aegis common source library could yield dividends for various platforms and systems.
BAE Systems has announced its fifth Barrow-built Astute-class submarine, named Anson, successfully submerged beneath the surface of the water while the crew tested onboard systems.
The exercise proved the safety and stability of the 7,400t, 97m-long attack submarine.
Commander David ‘Bing’ Crosby, Commanding Officer of Anson, said: ‘This [trim dive] will enable us to set the boat’s internal weight, prove her water-tight integrity, test sensors and put some of our systems through their tests’.
During a trim dive, the submarine is submerged 15m to complete a number of tests, the most essential of which is to help establish the vessel’s centre of gravity and precise weight.
More than 60 crew embers were on board as part of the exercise, which saw tonnes of ballast taken aboard to assist in testing the vessel’s stability.
HMS Astute, HMS Artful, HMS Ambush and HMS Audacious are already in service. The sixth and seventh submarines, Agamemnon and Agincourt, are at different stages of construction at the Barrow shipyard.
Poland is looking to acquire three multi-purpose frigates under its Miecznik project.
Solving launch and recovery issues is crucial to making USVs feasible operational assets.
Babcock is buying out its partner in the Naval Ship Management JV.
Fincantieri has launched the fourth of seven offshore patrol vessels intended for the Italian Navy.
Fincantieri Marinette Marine will provide bridge and central control station equipment training stations for future USN guided-missile frigates.