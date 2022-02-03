AUKUS rocks the boat (Comment)

The UK and the US have agreed to exchange sensitive and classified nuclear propulsion information with Australia. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

From the surprise announcement of AUKUS to Brazil’s steady development of a nuclear-powered submarine, 2021 saw a year of rapid developments as SSNs continue to be some of the most sought-after assets for navies globally. What does 2022 have in store?

On 9 December, the Pakistan Navy held a ceremony to mark the first steel cutting for its domestically built Hangor-class diesel-electric submarine programme. Progress on the class has after a year full of developments in the undersea domain. The most notable news came from Australia’s decision to ditch its deal with France for conventional submarines and instead build nuclear-powered boats with the help of the UK and the US. The debut of AUKUS shocked the world, angering France due to the loss of a hugely valuable contract for Naval Group and prompting vocal criticism from China. Since the AUKUS