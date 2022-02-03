AUKUS rocks the boat (Comment)

Anduril acquisition reflects growing interest in AUVs
The AUV space is seen as a growing sector with deterring and defeating near-peer competitors requiring undersea capabilities.
On 9 December, the Pakistan Navy held a ceremony to mark the first steel cutting for its domestically built Hangor-class diesel-electric submarine programme. Progress on the class has after a year full of developments in the undersea domain.
The most notable news came from Australia’s decision to ditch its deal with France for conventional submarines and instead build nuclear-powered boats with the help of the UK and the US. The debut of AUKUS shocked the world, angering France due to the loss of a hugely valuable contract for Naval Group and prompting vocal criticism from China.
Since the AUKUS
There are indications that Iraq may order more surface naval vessels from Italian shipbuilders, despite the tortuous history of procurement between the two countries.
The newest San Antonio-class LPD for the USN has completed sea acceptance trials.
The configuration audit will pave the way for future modifications to the Fridtjof Nansen-class of frigates for the Royal Norwegian Navy.
The vessel will undertake minesweeping and minehunting tasks.
Work on Musherib began with steel cutting in 2018, with the ship later launched in September 2020.