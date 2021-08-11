RN assesses options for next surface-to-surface weapon

In 2019, the UK MoD issued a Prior Information Notice, calling on industry to provide information on potential surface-to-surface guided weapon systems that could replace the Harpoon anti-ship missile (ASM) and bridge the gap to the deployment of the Future Cruise/Anti-ship Weapon (FC/ASW) in 2028.

Asked by Shephard about the status of the Interim Surface-to-Surface Guided Weapon (I-SSGW) project, an MoD spokesperson said: 'We continue to scope options for the Royal Navy's next surface-to-surface guided weapon system, alongside wider lethality requirements, to allow us [to] deliver on the commitments outlined in the Integrated Review.

'No decisions have ...