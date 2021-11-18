UK progresses support for Ukrainian naval capabilities

The UK MoD, on 16 November, announced the signing of an intergovernmental framework agreement (IFA) with Ukraine in London the previous week, progressing joint projects to strengthen Kiev’s naval capabilities.

News of the signing came in a joint statement by UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksii Yuriyovych Reznikov, issued during a visit by Wallace to Ukraine amid mounting tensions in Eastern Europe as Russian forces mass on the country’s border.

The statement read: ‘Ukraine and the United Kingdom are strategic partners in security and defence.

‘[The IFA] continues progress on joint projects to develop the capabilities of the …