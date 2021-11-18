UK progresses support for Ukrainian naval capabilities

Fincantieri to provide Italian Coast Guard with multirole vessel
An €80 million multirole vessel contract for Fincantieri includes an option to provide two more units.
The UK MoD, on 16 November, announced the signing of an intergovernmental framework agreement (IFA) with Ukraine in London the previous week, progressing joint projects to strengthen Kiev’s naval capabilities.
News of the signing came in a joint statement by UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksii Yuriyovych Reznikov, issued during a visit by Wallace to Ukraine amid mounting tensions in Eastern Europe as Russian forces mass on the country’s border.
The statement read: ‘Ukraine and the United Kingdom are strategic partners in security and defence.
‘[The IFA] continues progress on joint projects to develop the capabilities of the …
The Royal Navy is looking to future proof the mine countermeasure (MCM) mission through the use of autonomous systems integrated with advanced sensors.
UAE-made 17m USV family to include autonomous technology from Israel.
WISEX gave the Royal Navy a chance to view first-hand the capabilities of the Raytheon Technologies AN/AQS-20 mine hunting sonar.
The ship is scheduled to be delivered to the Nigerian Navy in 2022.
The WISEX exercise in Scotland in October gave the Royal Navy further insight into autonomous MCM operations.