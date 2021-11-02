To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

GSOF panel takes note of Russian danger

2nd November 2021 - 15:45 GMT | by Grzegorz Sobczak in Warsaw

RSS

Russian private military companies and Spetsnaz units continue to pose a danger to European states. (Photo: Alamy)

Speakers at the GSOF Symposium in Warsaw took note of the threat posed by Poland’s eastern neighbour.

A panel discussion titled ‘Applied Innovation in SOF Units’, held during the GSOF Symposium in Warsaw on 26-29 October, drew attention to potential threats facing Europe.

Foremost among these is the Russian stance towards its European neighbours.

Dr Tor Bukkvoll, senior research fellow at the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment, looked at changes in Russian Spetsnaz operations since 2015 in Syria. He described increased activity by Russian private military companies (PMCs) such as Wagner Group in Russian SOF operations, especially in the Middle East and the Sahel, while there is a ‘fluent’ transfer of personnel between Spetsnaz units and PMCs.

During …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users