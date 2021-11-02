GSOF panel takes note of Russian danger

A panel discussion titled ‘Applied Innovation in SOF Units’, held during the GSOF Symposium in Warsaw on 26-29 October, drew attention to potential threats facing Europe.

Foremost among these is the Russian stance towards its European neighbours.

Dr Tor Bukkvoll, senior research fellow at the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment, looked at changes in Russian Spetsnaz operations since 2015 in Syria. He described increased activity by Russian private military companies (PMCs) such as Wagner Group in Russian SOF operations, especially in the Middle East and the Sahel, while there is a ‘fluent’ transfer of personnel between Spetsnaz units and PMCs.

During …