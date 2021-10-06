Ukraine to repurpose Neptune missile

Ukraine’s state-owned Luch Design Bureau is offering a repurposed derivative of its RK-360MTs radar-guided coastal missile defence system, tailored to destroy land targets. Designer general/director general Oleg Korostelev claimed to Ukrainian press that the system’s R-360 anti-ship missile, outfitted with an active radar seeker, can be easily adopted as a low-flying cruise missile against land targets.

In addition, he hinted that there is readiness at Luch to initiate development of an air-launched version, which could equip the Su-24M bomber. This could only be initiated upon request by the Ukrainian MoD, which is yet to be made.

A ship-launched derivative is also …