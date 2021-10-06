Ukraine to repurpose Neptune missile

AUSA 2021: Smart Shooter receives new USMC contract
The US Marine Corps is trialling SMASH 2000 systems to counter drone threats at land and sea.
Ukraine’s state-owned Luch Design Bureau is offering a repurposed derivative of its RK-360MTs radar-guided coastal missile defence system, tailored to destroy land targets. Designer general/director general Oleg Korostelev claimed to Ukrainian press that the system’s R-360 anti-ship missile, outfitted with an active radar seeker, can be easily adopted as a low-flying cruise missile against land targets.
In addition, he hinted that there is readiness at Luch to initiate development of an air-launched version, which could equip the Su-24M bomber. This could only be initiated upon request by the Ukrainian MoD, which is yet to be made.
A ship-launched derivative is also …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The US Marine Corps is trialling SMASH 2000 systems to counter drone threats at land and sea.
Despite committing to spend €1.43 billion on five Boeing P-8A Poseidon MPA's, Germany is no closer to deciding on which weapons to invest in for the platforms.
Princeton Infrared Technologies announces SBIR award for the development of a new SWIR EO seeker.
Italy and Piaggio Aerospace have agreed to a six P180 Avanti aircraft deal.
The UK government announced on 3 October that its digital warfare campus will be located at Samlesbury in Lancashire.
India's public sector undertakings are inefficient and out of date. The government has moved to address this.