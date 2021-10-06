To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Ukraine to repurpose Neptune missile

6th October 2021 - 14:00 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov in Sofia

RSS

Ship- and air-launched versions of the Neptune missile system are under consideration. (Photo: Ukroboronprom)

Luch Design Bureau offers versions of RK-360MTs coastal defence missile system for land, sea and air-launched applications.

Ukraine’s state-owned Luch Design Bureau is offering a repurposed derivative of its RK-360MTs radar-guided coastal missile defence system, tailored to destroy land targets. Designer general/director general Oleg Korostelev claimed to Ukrainian press that the system’s R-360 anti-ship missile, outfitted with an active radar seeker, can be easily adopted as a low-flying cruise missile against land targets. 

In addition, he hinted that there is readiness at Luch to initiate development of an air-launched version, which could equip the Su-24M bomber. This could only be initiated upon request by the Ukrainian MoD, which is yet to be made.

A ship-launched derivative is also …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users