UK tunes MEWSIC to exploit complex electromagnetic environment

Pakistan receives first Chinese-built frigate
The Type 054A/P, of which Pakistan has ordered four from China, will be Islamabad's most sophisticated warship to date.
The UK has awarded a Babcock, Elbit Systems UK and QinetiQ team a £100 million ($) contract to deliver EW systems to the RN.
The award for Maritime Electronic Warfare Systems Integrated Capability (MEWSIC) Increment 1 marks the first phase of a wider £500 million Maritime Electronics Warfare Programme (MEWP) that covers the Daring-class Type 45 destroyer, Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers, and future City-class Type 26 and Inspiration-class Type 31 frigates.
Under the project, Babcock, Elbit Systems UK and QinetiQ will work with DE&S, the RN and Dstl to design, manufacture, deliver and integrate the new EW …
NAVSEA exercises contract option for further development of active countermeasure against acoustic anti-submarine torpedoes.
The future Type 32 frigate will bolster the size of the RN escort fleet.
The future destroyer was first announced in the UK’s March Defence Command Paper as part of RN’s shipbuilding plans.
Spanish and Italian shipyards are hoping to bolster collaboration on new naval vessels.
Navantia will deliver a new submarine rescue vessel for the Spanish Navy by mid-2025.