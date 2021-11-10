UK tunes MEWSIC to exploit complex electromagnetic environment

The UK has awarded a Babcock, Elbit Systems UK and QinetiQ team a £100 million ($) contract to deliver EW systems to the RN.

The award for Maritime Electronic Warfare Systems Integrated Capability (MEWSIC) Increment 1 marks the first phase of a wider £500 million Maritime Electronics Warfare Programme (MEWP) that covers the Daring-class Type 45 destroyer, Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers, and future City-class Type 26 and Inspiration-class Type 31 frigates.

Under the project, Babcock, Elbit Systems UK and QinetiQ will work with DE&S, the RN and Dstl to design, manufacture, deliver and integrate the new EW …