To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

UK tunes MEWSIC to exploit complex electromagnetic environment

10th November 2021 - 14:15 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Maritime Electronic Warfare Systems Integrated Capability (MEWSIC) illustration. (Photo: Babcock)

An EW contract marks a first phase of a wider project to enhance the capabilities of UK RN frigates, destroyers and aircraft carriers.

The UK has awarded a Babcock, Elbit Systems UK and QinetiQ team a £100 million ($) contract to deliver EW systems to the RN.

The award for Maritime Electronic Warfare Systems Integrated Capability (MEWSIC) Increment 1 marks the first phase of a wider £500 million Maritime Electronics Warfare Programme (MEWP) that covers the Daring-class Type 45 destroyer, Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers, and future City-class Type 26 and Inspiration-class Type 31 frigates.

Under the project, Babcock, Elbit Systems UK and QinetiQ will work with DE&S, the RN and Dstl to design, manufacture, deliver and integrate the new EW …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users