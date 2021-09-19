To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

DSEI 2021: Elbit Systems highlights Seagull capability

19th September 2021 - 09:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Following a USV demonstration with Dstl, Elbit Systems UK CEO Martin Fausset speaks exclusively to Shephard about the work.

Share to

Linkedin

More from DSEI 2021 News

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users