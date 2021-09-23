To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Babcock cuts steel for first RN Type 31 frigate

23rd September 2021 - 14:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Rendering of the RN’s Inspiration-class Type 31 frigate. (Photo: Babcock)

Cutting steel on the future HMS Venturer marks the official start of the Type 31 build programme.

Babcock has cut steel for the first of the RN's five Inspiration-class Type 31 frigates, the future HMS Venturer.

UK Defence Secretary and shipbuilding tsar Ben Wallace witnessed the steel cutting at Babcock's new manufacturing facility in Rosyth, Scotland.

During the event, Babcock also named its new assembly hall 'The Venturer Building' in homage to the new class of ships being built at the facility.

Babcock CEO David Lockwood said the steel cutting was a significant moment, adding it showed that the UK's National Shipbuilding Strategy could achieve.

Lockwood added: 'The T31 Class will show the adaptability and …

