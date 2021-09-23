Babcock cuts steel for first RN Type 31 frigate

DSEI 2021: Italy selects Survitec’s submarine survival kit
Italian Navy selects submariner escape suits while Survitec unveils its newest life preservers.
Babcock has cut steel for the first of the RN's five Inspiration-class Type 31 frigates, the future HMS Venturer.
UK Defence Secretary and shipbuilding tsar Ben Wallace witnessed the steel cutting at Babcock's new manufacturing facility in Rosyth, Scotland.
During the event, Babcock also named its new assembly hall 'The Venturer Building' in homage to the new class of ships being built at the facility.
Babcock CEO David Lockwood said the steel cutting was a significant moment, adding it showed that the UK's National Shipbuilding Strategy could achieve.
Lockwood added: 'The T31 Class will show the adaptability and …
GPNTS is used to receive, process and distribute 3D position, velocity, acceleration, attitude, time and frequency in the formats required by shipboard user systems.
Four more Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are under construction by HII for the USN, after DDG 121 finished acceptance trials.
New Zealand has ordered three high-speed boats for MCM and reconnaissance tasks.
Shephard understands that Greece will decide on its frigate requirement by the end of this year.
SubSea Craft's VICTA diver delivery unit has begun sea trials. Surface trials will be undertaken first, with subsurface trials due to start in 2022.