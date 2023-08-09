New Turkish naval mines will be able to distinguish between friend and foe
An important protocol on the serial production of Malaman smart bottom mines and development of the Uça air-launched guided mine was signed on 26 July, during the IDEF exhibition in İstanbul.
Malaman is a smart bottom mine that can detect and classify its targets with acoustic, magnetic and pressure sensors. The mine can be laid from ships and submarines as its 533mm diameter enablers it to fit inside a torpedo tube. It can also be deployed by parachute from aircraft. It has visual and acoustic stealth and has a cover to help it blend with the seabed environment.
According to the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
US Navy Approves Service Life Extension for 4 Arleigh-Burke Class Destroyers
The Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Surface Warfare Division (N96) recently approved the service life extension of four Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyers.
-
Boeing completes Orca large UUV trials and moves to next stage
Boeing has completed months of at-sea testing of its Orca extra-large uncrewed undersea vehicle (XLUUV), an activity which included a series of autonomous surface and submerged manoeuvres.
-
USN orders nine more Arleigh Burke Flight III destroyers
The USN will receive nine more DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class Flight III destroyers, six from Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) and three from General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, under a deal likely to be worth around $1.8 billion each ship.