New Turkish naval mines will be able to distinguish between friend and foe

9th August 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Cem Devrim Yaylalı in Istanbul

The wing and guidance kit with integrated INS/GPS will give the Uça a range of 70km and a CEP of 10m. (Photo: author)

The Malaman smart bottom mine and Uça guided smart bomb will use acoustic, magnetic and pressure sensors to detect and classify targets.

An important protocol on the serial production of Malaman smart bottom mines and development of the Uça air-launched guided mine was signed on 26 July, during the IDEF exhibition in İstanbul.

Malaman is a smart bottom mine that can detect and classify its targets with acoustic, magnetic and pressure sensors. The mine can be laid from ships and submarines as its 533mm diameter enablers it to fit inside a torpedo tube. It can also be deployed by parachute from aircraft. It has visual and acoustic stealth and has a cover to help it blend with the seabed environment.

According to the

Cem Devrim Yaylalı

Author

Cem Devrim Yaylalı

Cem Devrim Yaylalı was born in Paris and raised in Istanbul, where he currently lives. …

Read full bio

