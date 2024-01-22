Turkish Navy looks to advance maritime power with 2024 fleet expansion

The Turkish Navy will commission a fleet of warships in 2024 as it attempts to shore up plans to fortify its maritime prowess.

Last week saw the official induction of the first I-class frigate TCG Istanbul (F515), the DIMDEG fleet replenishment ship TCG Derya (A-1590) and the Ütğm. Arif Ekmekçilogistic ship. The MARLIN Unmanned Surface Vehicle also made its debut as Turkey demonstrated its commitment to developing its naval capabilities.

TCG Istanbul, designated as the first indigenous frigate from the Turkish defence industry, emerged from the I-class frigate programme. The initiative, which is aiming to replace aging YAVUZ-class