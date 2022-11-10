Trio of milestones progress German naval projects

The German Navy has completed operational suitabilty tests with an F125 frigate, clearing the way for the fielding of Vulcano 127 guided ammunition from Diehl Defence and Leonardo.

The testing saw the ammunition fired from an F125's Leonardo 127/64 Lightweight naval gun.

Vulcano ammunition is designed to achieve extended ranges of 70km for Vulcano 155 and 80km for Vulcano 127.

Elsewhere Atlas Elektronik has been chosen by Thales Netherlands to equip the F126 frigates with anti-submarine warfare (ASW) mission modules.

The supply contract includes the delivery of two shipboard ASW modules and a shore facility for initial training and support.