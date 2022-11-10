To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Trio of milestones progress German naval projects

10th November 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

A 3D visualisation of the Atlas Elektronik F126 MM ASW system. (Photo: Atlas Elektronik)

Missiles, ammunition and ASW solutions announcements have come as part of a flurry of German naval news.

The German Navy has completed operational suitabilty tests with an F125 frigate, clearing the way for the fielding of Vulcano 127 guided ammunition from Diehl Defence and Leonardo.

The testing saw the ammunition fired from an F125's Leonardo 127/64 Lightweight naval gun. 

Vulcano ammunition is designed to achieve extended ranges of 70km for Vulcano 155 and 80km for Vulcano 127.

Elsewhere Atlas Elektronik has been chosen by Thales Netherlands to equip the F126 frigates with anti-submarine warfare (ASW) mission modules.

The supply contract includes the delivery of two shipboard ASW modules and a shore facility for initial training and support.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us