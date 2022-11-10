Trio of milestones progress German naval projects
The German Navy has completed operational suitabilty tests with an F125 frigate, clearing the way for the fielding of Vulcano 127 guided ammunition from Diehl Defence and Leonardo.
The testing saw the ammunition fired from an F125's Leonardo 127/64 Lightweight naval gun.
Vulcano ammunition is designed to achieve extended ranges of 70km for Vulcano 155 and 80km for Vulcano 127.
Elsewhere Atlas Elektronik has been chosen by Thales Netherlands to equip the F126 frigates with anti-submarine warfare (ASW) mission modules.
The supply contract includes the delivery of two shipboard ASW modules and a shore facility for initial training and support.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
Naval Group floats first French FDI frigate
French shipbuilder Naval Group is building eight, plus a possible extra one, FDI frigates for the French and Greek navies.
-
New Swedish signal intelligence ship goes to sea amid Baltic tensions
Following sea trials, HSwMS Artemis will be delivered to the Swedish Armed Forces to begin its mission of hoovering up intelligence in Baltic waters.
-
Australian navy welcomes third Evolved Cape patrol boat
Australia has received a third patrol boat from Austal, while the same shipbuilder has received a contract for an additional Guardian-class patrol boat for a Pacific island nation.
-
Indonesian Navy moves forward on multiple ship programmes
Indo Defence 2022 saw a raft of MoUs and announcement, as Indonesia seeks to bolster its indigenously built naval fleet.
-
Everything you need to know about France's FDI frigate
France's first Frégate de Défense et d'Intervention (FDI) ship, Amiral Ronarc'h, is the first of eight being built at Naval Group's Lorient shipyard for the French and Greek navies.