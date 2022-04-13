Royal Navy taps up Atlas Elektronik for autonomous mine-hunting systems

Babcock signs four-year deal to support NAM Atlântico
Brazil purchased the former HMS Ocean in February 2018 and later commissioned the ship as Atlântico in June 2018.
Atlas Elektronik has won a £32 million ($41.59 million) contract to provide the UK RN with autonomous mine-hunting systems.
The contract covers the delivery of three sets of Medium Autonomous Underwater Vessel (MAUV) systems and a training and support package to run for three years from the delivery of the systems.
Under the deal negotiated by Defence Equipment and Support's (DE&S) Mine Hunting Capability (MHC) team, the first MAUV delivery is scheduled for Spring 2023.
DE&S said the new technology would help maintain freedom of movement for UK ships and submarines.
The system is comprised of the Atlas Elektronik medium-sized
Navantia, the Spanish state-owned military shipbuilding company, has contracted JFD to assess its new Submarine Rescue Mothership vessel.
The commitment to provide Ukraine with anti-ship missile systems came following a surprise visit to Kyiv by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, 9 April.
The recent DIMDEX exhibition in Qatar showcased various uncrewed naval platforms developed in Turkey.
Sea trials are in progress in Germany of ENS Al-Aziz, the first of six MEKO A-200 vessels ordered by Egypt.
Office of Naval Research picks Martin Defense to develop an Amphibious Vehicle for Unmanned Surface Mobility, which would help to deliver fuel ashore in support of expeditionary advanced base operations.