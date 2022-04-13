To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Royal Navy taps up Atlas Elektronik for autonomous mine-hunting systems

13th April 2022 - 15:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Computer generated image of autonomous minehunting operations using the MAUV system. (Photo: DE&S/ Crown Copyright)

The new contract continues the RN's push to develop its autonomous mine-hunting capabilities.

Atlas Elektronik has won a £32 million ($41.59 million) contract to provide the UK RN with autonomous mine-hunting systems.

The contract covers the delivery of three sets of Medium Autonomous Underwater Vessel (MAUV) systems and a training and support package to run for three years from the delivery of the systems.

Under the deal negotiated by Defence Equipment and Support's (DE&S) Mine Hunting Capability (MHC) team, the first MAUV delivery is scheduled for Spring 2023.

DE&S said the new technology would help maintain freedom of movement for UK ships and submarines.

The system is comprised of the Atlas Elektronik medium-sized

