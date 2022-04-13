Royal Navy taps up Atlas Elektronik for autonomous mine-hunting systems

Atlas Elektronik has won a £32 million ($41.59 million) contract to provide the UK RN with autonomous mine-hunting systems.

The contract covers the delivery of three sets of Medium Autonomous Underwater Vessel (MAUV) systems and a training and support package to run for three years from the delivery of the systems.

Under the deal negotiated by Defence Equipment and Support's (DE&S) Mine Hunting Capability (MHC) team, the first MAUV delivery is scheduled for Spring 2023.

DE&S said the new technology would help maintain freedom of movement for UK ships and submarines.

The system is comprised of the Atlas Elektronik medium-sized