Germany fires shipboard laser weapon for the first time

On 30 August, the German F124 frigate Sachsen engaged drones at short and very short ranges with a laser weapon in a first for the German Armed Forces.

The weapon used in the test was developed by the country’s High-Energy Laser Naval Demonstrator working committee, AGRE, comprising MBDA Deutschland and Rheinmetall Waffe Munition.

Integration and testing of the laser weapon demonstrator began in late 2021. The system was then later installed on board the Sachsen in Kiel.

The trial verified the capability of sensors, including an EO suite and radar. Operational testing included multiple highly realistic engagement scenarios.

Germany will continue to test the high-energy laser weapon into mid-2023. The results of this further testing will help determine the pathway to a fully-functional operational laser weapon.