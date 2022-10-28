To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Germany fires shipboard laser weapon for the first time

28th October 2022 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

High-energy laser weapons for navies are especially useful for defending against drones, swarms and small boats at close ranges. (Photo: MBDA)

Navies across the globe are looking to lasers to help defend their ships from aerial threats, and Germany is no exception.

On 30 August, the German F124 frigate Sachsen engaged drones at short and very short ranges with a laser weapon in a first for the German Armed Forces.

The weapon used in the test was developed by the country’s High-Energy Laser Naval Demonstrator working committee, AGRE, comprising MBDA Deutschland and Rheinmetall Waffe Munition.

Integration and testing of the laser weapon demonstrator began in late 2021. The system was then later installed on board the Sachsen in Kiel.

The trial verified the capability of sensors, including an EO suite and radar. Operational testing included multiple highly realistic engagement scenarios.

Germany will continue to test the high-energy laser weapon into mid-2023. The results of this further testing will help determine the pathway to a fully-functional operational laser weapon.

