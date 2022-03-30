Leonardo to equip German F126 frigates

USN issues Digital Modular Radio contract modification
‘Emergent requirements that were not anticipated at the onset of the contract’ have prompted the DoD to amend its Digital Modular Radio deal with General Dynamics Mission Systems.
Damen has selected Leonardo’s OTO 127/64 LightWeight (LW) Vulcano naval defence systems to equip the German Navy’s four new F126 frigates.
Under the contract, Leonardo will also supply maintenance, simulators and support for the integration and commissioning of the system.
Damen Naval, alongside partners Blohm+Voss and Thales, is building the four ships for Germany, having been selected for the work in 2020.
The four ships will be delivered between 2028 and 2031, with an option to provide two optional extra vessels after 2032.
The OTO 127/64 LW Vulcano naval gun can utilise a range of ammunition, including standard 127mm and guided long-range and ballistic extended range rounds.
Leonardo said the gun extends a naval unit’s defensive capability up to ranges of 85km whilst maintaining accuracy.
The OTO 127/64 LW Vulcano weapon system can already be found on the German Navy’s Baden-Württemberg F125 frigates.
Turkish shipbuilder STM has put forward designs to meet Royal Malaysian Navy's Littoral Mission Ship Batch 2 and Malaysian coast guard requirements.
The proposed navy budget of $773 billion for the Department of Defense marks a $30.7 billion increase compared to enacted spending for FY 2022.
The longer the war lasts in Ukraine, the more severe the repercussions for Russian activities in Syria.
India will build new vessels designed to perform a wide range of support tasks for the country's navy.
New seeker suites will be installed in recertified Tomahawk missiles for the USN.