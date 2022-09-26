Brandenburg-class frigates to begin upgrade

The first of four Federal German Navy’s Brandenburg-class (Type 123) frigates is set to begin a modernisation programme to improve its radar, fire control and combat systems.

A spokesperson from the German Armed Forces told Shephard that the first-of-class will start the upgrade process at the end of 2022 to be completed by 2024, adding: ‘Then an extended test period and evaluation process is planned.'

The upgrade programme – known as Sicherstellen der Einsatzverfügbarkeit (SdEV F123) — is led by Saab, which is providing the equipment with work undertaken at the Abeking & Rasmussen shipyard with ESG completing logistical support.