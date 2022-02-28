To block or not to block? That is the question for Turkey (Opinion)

Black Sea Fleet Buyan-M class corvette Vyshniy Volochek, pictured in early February in transit through the Bosphorus. (Photo: Cem Devrim Yaylali)

Turkey appears to favour implementing a clause in the Montreux Convention that could limit Russian Navy movements in the Black Sea against Ukraine – the practical advantages for Kyiv would be marginal but it would score a diplomatic and political victory.

Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlut Cavusoglu, made significant statements during a TV interview with the CNN Turk TV channel on 27 February. The minister defined the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a full-fledged war, saying: ‘There is a serious conflict between the sides. This is not a simple military operation, nor is it a one-time airstrike; the countries [Russia and Ukraine] are officially at war right now.’

Cavusoglu also referred to the Montreux Convention, which regulates the passage of warships through to and from the Black Sea with Turkey as the gatekeeper.

‘We will, of course, implement the Montreux Agreement under these conditions. In the event of a war in which Turkey is not a party, Turkey may close the Bosphorus to warring countries’ ships. Article 19 of the Montreux Convention is simple and clear,’ he remarked.

Cavusoglu’s remarks appear a clear statement of intent from the Turkish government, although at the time of publication there has still been no official specific declaration that Ankara is applying Article 19.

Soon after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February, Vasyl Bodnar, the Ukrainian ambassador to Turkey, called for Article 19 to be implemented. He stated that the Ukrainian government expects Turkey to close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles, which would prevent Russia from reinforcing its Black Sea Fleet.

Two days later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Bodnar’s request via social media, saying: ‘The ban on the passage of Russian warships to the Black Sea, as well as significant military and humanitarian support for Ukraine, are extremely important today.’

Formally triggering Article 19 would be a diplomatic and political victory for embattled Ukraine. (Photo: UNIAN)

Since it was signed in 1936, Turkey has placed a high value on the Montreux Convention, viewing it as a critical pillar of stability and security in the Black Sea. The Convention governs the passage of ships across both straits and specifies that navies from countries not bordering the Black Sea (non-riparian navies) can only deploy there for 21 days at most and in limited tonnages. The Convention also prohibits the passage of non-riparian countries’ submarines and aircraft carriers.

While the Convention generally encourages free navigation through the straits, Turkey reserves the right to close the Bosphorous and Dardanelles to warships from belligerent countries in the event of war or the threat of war. Article 19 of the treaty requires Turkey to take this action, unless the vessels concerned are returning to their homeports (under Article 21).

Russia currently has a large fleet in the Black Sea, which blocks the entrance to the main Ukrainian ports and supports Russian ground offensives with Kalibr land-attack cruise missiles. Under Article 19, Russian warships and naval support vessels not currently in the Black Sea and not based would be blocked from entering the Black Sea.

However, even if Turkey closes the straits for Russia, any Black Sea Fleet assets in the Mediterranean will be permitted to return to their homeports.

As a result, the tactical or strategic benefits for Ukraine of closing the Bosphorous and Dardanelles be less significant than the political and diplomatic advantages — unless the conflict drags on and the Black Sea Fleet requires reinforcements.

Still, triggering Article 19 is a risky move for Turkey (a NATO member state, seller of defence equipment to Ukraine and buyer of Russian equipment) as it could prompt retaliation from an increasingly unpredictable Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Turkey has trod a careful path of neutrality so far in the conflict but it must make a definitive statement soon, especially as NATO allies and other countries take a stand against Putin’s latest war of aggression. Such a decision will be critical to its regional standing.