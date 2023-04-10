To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

South Korea launches first of Chungnam-class frigates

10th April 2023 - 23:31 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

This is the future ROKS Chungnam, the first FFX Batch III frigate of the ROKN at its launch. (Photo: ROKN)

South Korea has launched the first of a new class of frigate for the ROK Navy.

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) launched the first of a class of six FFX Batch III frigates at its Ulsan shipyard in South Korea on 10 April.

Once delivered to the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) in December 2024, the 3,600t warship optimised for anti-submarine and anti-air warfare will be known as ROKS Chungnam (FFG-828).

Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup commented, ‘ROKS Chungnamwill be an example of our efforts to build a military based on science and technology, and a sturdy foundation for the strong maritime forces.’

Indeed, the FFX Batch III acts somewhat as a testbed for technologies due to

