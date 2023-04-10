South Korea launches first of Chungnam-class frigates
Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) launched the first of a class of six FFX Batch III frigates at its Ulsan shipyard in South Korea on 10 April.
Once delivered to the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) in December 2024, the 3,600t warship optimised for anti-submarine and anti-air warfare will be known as ROKS Chungnam (FFG-828).
Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup commented, ‘ROKS Chungnamwill be an example of our efforts to build a military based on science and technology, and a sturdy foundation for the strong maritime forces.’
Indeed, the FFX Batch III acts somewhat as a testbed for technologies due to
