Second Brazilian Riachuelo-class submarine conducts pre-service testing

During March, Brazil's PROSUB SSK S-41 Humaitá carried out dynamic submersion and depth trials off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The Humaitá is the second of four diesel-electric boats on order for the Brazilian Navy and the acceptance tests at sea will release it for service entry. The first-in-class Riachuelo, was commissioned in September 2022.

The trials evaluate not only the submarine's ability to dive safely, but evaluate the level of readiness of the crew.

The programme schedule envisages releasing S-41 for operational service in the second half of this year.

The four new Riachuelo-class SSKs are based on the Naval Group Scorpene design.

The PROSUB programme includes the establishment of a new naval base and submarine manufacturing facility at Itagui in Sepetiba Bay south of Rio de Janeiro, the build of four SSKs and technology transfer to allow the construction of Brazil’s first nuclear-powered attack submarine.