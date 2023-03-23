Second Brazilian Riachuelo-class submarine conducts pre-service testing
During March, Brazil's PROSUB SSK S-41 Humaitá carried out dynamic submersion and depth trials off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.
The Humaitá is the second of four diesel-electric boats on order for the Brazilian Navy and the acceptance tests at sea will release it for service entry. The first-in-class Riachuelo, was commissioned in September 2022.
The trials evaluate not only the submarine's ability to dive safely, but evaluate the level of readiness of the crew.
Related Articles
PROSUB programme passes new milestone
Defence: what to expect from the next Brazilian president
India enlists French help to install AIP in Scorpene submarines
The programme schedule envisages releasing S-41 for operational service in the second half of this year.
The four new Riachuelo-class SSKs are based on the Naval Group Scorpene design.
The PROSUB programme includes the establishment of a new naval base and submarine manufacturing facility at Itagui in Sepetiba Bay south of Rio de Janeiro, the build of four SSKs and technology transfer to allow the construction of Brazil’s first nuclear-powered attack submarine.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Argentina turns to local industry in naval modernisation push
Local companies will build a new landing ship and floating dock, modernise in-service corvettes and develop a naval surveillance radar.
-
The US Navy's 2024 budget request in five charts
In early March, the Biden administration submitted a proposal to Congress that would see the US DoD funded to the tune of $842 billion, around a quarter of which will go to the US Navy.
-
South Korea approves naval minesweeper programme
A new class of minesweeper has been approved for the ROK Navy, while another Daegu-class frigate has been commissioned.
-
Netherlands donating two minehunters to Ukraine
The Netherlands will also supply Kyiv with drone detection radars and M3 bridge and ferrying systems to enable rapid river crossing.