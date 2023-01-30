India enlists French help to install AIP in Scorpene submarines

Indo-French defence cooperation was boosted on 23 January with an agreement to fit the Defence Research & Development Organisation’s (DRDO) fuel cell-based air-independent propulsion (AIP) system on INS Kalvari.

Work on this Scorpene submarine, commissioned in 2017, will occur when it comes in for a retrofit.

As part of the agreement, Naval Group will extend cooperation for the detailed design phase for integration, and certify the indigenous AIP in six Kalvari-class submarines.

It is likely an acceptance of necessity will be released for three more to be fitted with the DRDO’s AIP.

A Naval Group spokesperson told Shephard