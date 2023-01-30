To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India enlists French help to install AIP in Scorpene submarines

30th January 2023 - 02:00 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

The very first Scorpene produced for the Indian Navy, INS Kalvari, will be fitted with an AIP system. (Photo: Indian Navy)

India has taken an interesting step to add indigenously developed air-independent propulsion to its Scorpene/Kalvari submarines.

Indo-French defence cooperation was boosted on 23 January with an agreement to fit the Defence Research & Development Organisation’s (DRDO) fuel cell-based air-independent propulsion (AIP) system on INS Kalvari.

Work on this Scorpene submarine, commissioned in 2017, will occur when it comes in for a retrofit.

As part of the agreement, Naval Group will extend cooperation for the detailed design phase for integration, and certify the indigenous AIP in six Kalvari-class submarines.

It is likely an acceptance of necessity will be released for three more to be fitted with the DRDO’s AIP.

A Naval Group spokesperson told Shephard

