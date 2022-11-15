Defence: what to expect from the next Brazilian president
In January next year, Brazil will be led by a new administration. Elected in October, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will face challenges in the defence domain and is expected to put an emphasis on improvement of national industrial capablities.
Speaking to Shephard, Ronaldo Carmona, senior fellow at the think-tank Brazilian Centre for International Relations (CEBRI) pointed out that Lula's government will not bring ‘dramatic shifts’ in the defence arena, but will rather seek ‘more capacity, resilience and autonomy’.
‘An emphasis is expected on a defence industrial policy to develop the national industrial base, to improve acquisition capacity,’ Carmona noted.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
Japan alters plans for Aegis missile defence yet again
In another plot twist, Japan is set to reduce the size of its future Aegis missile defence destroyers.
-
US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy warns of peer nuclear adversary risk
The nuclear ambitions of China and Russia challenge US interests and pose threats in several areas.
-
PLA ‘sand castles’ in the South China Sea have vulnerabilities (Opinion)
China has a formidable-looking set of military bases on reclaimed reefs in the Spratly and Paracel Islands, but it could be that they have feet of clay/sand.
-
Dragonfire illuminates the way forward for UK laser weapons
With its Dragonfire high-energy laser programme the UK is part of a growing club of nations focused on taking directed energy weapons from science fiction to operations.
-
Fast decisions from cognitive electronic warfare technology may be crucial to spectrum dominance
Cognitive electronic warfare (EW), including the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, may be key to future developments, when a capability to deal with combat situations requires decisions in micro-seconds.
-
Defence at depth: Seabed warfare in the spotlight
When multiple leaks sprung on the NordStream 1 and 2 pipelines this summer, governments and navies were reminded of the threat posed to seabed infrastructure.