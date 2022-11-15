Defence: what to expect from the next Brazilian president

In January next year, Brazil will be led by a new administration. Elected in October, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will face challenges in the defence domain and is expected to put an emphasis on improvement of national industrial capablities.

Speaking to Shephard, Ronaldo Carmona, senior fellow at the think-tank Brazilian Centre for International Relations (CEBRI) pointed out that Lula's government will not bring ‘dramatic shifts’ in the defence arena, but will rather seek ‘more capacity, resilience and autonomy’.

‘An emphasis is expected on a defence industrial policy to develop the national industrial base, to improve acquisition capacity,’ Carmona noted.