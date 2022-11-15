To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Defence: what to expect from the next Brazilian president

15th November 2022 - 19:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The facilities of the state-owned manufacturer IMBEL in Itajubá. The incoming Brazilian president is likely to focus on strengthening the country's defence industrial base. (Photo: IMBEL)

Future Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will face challenges in the defence domain and is expected to focus on improvement of national defence industrial capabilities.

In January next year, Brazil will be led by a new administration. Elected in October, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will face challenges in the defence domain and is expected to put an emphasis on improvement of national industrial capablities.

Speaking to Shephard, Ronaldo Carmona, senior fellow at the think-tank Brazilian Centre for International Relations (CEBRI) pointed out that Lula's government will not bring ‘dramatic shifts’ in the defence arena, but will rather seek ‘more capacity, resilience and autonomy’.

‘An emphasis is expected on a defence industrial policy to develop the national industrial base, to improve acquisition capacity,’ Carmona noted.

