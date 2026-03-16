RTX Raytheon enhances SM-3 and SM-6 production capacity
RTX Raytheon has concluded the augmentation of its Redstone Missile Integration Facility in Alabama, with the improved production capacity enabling the manufacturing rates of the Standard Missile 3 and 6 (SM-3 and SM-6) in the location to increase by more than 50%, according to the company.
The announcement came a couple of weeks after the White House requested defence contractors to increase production of weapons and ammunition to sustain Operation Epic Fury against Iran.
An official spokesperson for the supplier told Shephard that, besides ramping up production in the near term, another priority for Raytheon has been maximising the facility’s
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