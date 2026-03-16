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RTX Raytheon enhances SM-3 and SM-6 production capacity

16th March 2026 - 14:52 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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SM-6 missile production rates will be bolstered as a result of the facility enhancement. (Photo: US Navy)

The expansion of the Redstone facility in Alabama will enable Raytheon to increase production of Standard Missiles in the location by 50% and support Washington in refilling stockpiles after recent operations have depleted the Pentagon’s reserves.

RTX Raytheon has concluded the augmentation of its Redstone Missile Integration Facility in Alabama, with the improved production capacity enabling the manufacturing rates of the Standard Missile 3 and 6 (SM-3 and SM-6) in the location to increase by more than 50%, according to the company.

The announcement came a couple of weeks after the White House requested defence contractors to increase production of weapons and ammunition to sustain Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

An official spokesperson for the supplier told Shephard that, besides ramping up production in the near term, another priority for Raytheon has been maximising the facility’s

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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