ROK Navy commissions its second KSS-III submarine

The Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) commissioned its second KSS-III Batch 1 diesel-electric submarine, ROKS Ahn Mu, on 20 April. This is South Korea’s largest submarine type to date.

The handover ceremony of SS-084 took place at Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering’s (DSME) shipyard in Okpo.

RAdm Kim Tae-Hoon, director of the domestic submarine programme at the Defense Acquisition and Program Administration (DAPA), commented: ‘By successfully commissioning ROKS Ahn Mu today, we have proven our technical abilities in submarine building. Today’s commissioning will serve as momentum to greatly improve the capabilities on upcoming submarines including KSS-III Batches 2 and