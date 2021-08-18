South Korea commissions its first KSS-III submarine

IDEF 2021: Ulaq evolves and accelerates
Ares Shipyard CEO says that the first Ulaq USV should be delivered by the end of 2021, and a foreign customer is interested in the anti-submarine warfare variant.
The Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) commissioned its first KSS-III diesel-electric submarine, ROKS Dosan Ahn Chang-ho (pennant number SS-083), on 13 August. It is South Korea’s largest submarine to date.
The handover ceremony took place at Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering’s (DSME) shipyard at Okpo on the southern island of Geoje. DSME launched this first-of-class vessel on 14 September 2018, its name honouring a Korean independence activist.
Although it has joined the ROKN, this submarine will not become operational until August 2022. According to the navy, this is because it must first undergo a battery of performance and ...
Babcock to support the Irish Navy’s Samuel Beckett Class, with work to commence later this year in Co. Cork, Ireland.
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace first announced the Refreshed National Shipbuilding Strategy on 16 March at the Society of Maritime Industries Annual Conference, adding it would include a 30-year pipeline of all government vessels over 150t.
RfP from Turkish defence procurement agency suggests naval requirements beyond existing unmanned surface platforms.
USN awards second recent major service contract for the maintenance and modernisation of LCSs to Austal USA.
How will practical considerations influence the ability of the USN to achieve its broad strategic objectives?