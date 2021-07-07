Seoul fires SLBM from underwater for first time

Italy looks to Germany for new submarine sonar
The Italian U212 Near Future Submarine programme will include sonars made in Kiel.
South Korea has conducted the first underwater ejection test of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM). The underwater tec followed ejection tests on land at the Agency for Defense Development’s Anheung test site last year.
The SLBM, believed to be based on the 500km-range Hyunmoo-2B ballistic missile, was fired from a launch tube on a submerged barge, according to a report from the Yonhap News Agency that quoted unnamed sources.
This missile capability is significant for South Korea, and indeed it would make it the only non-nuclear state in the world to have the ability to launch an SLBM ...
The UK MoD is upgrading the capabilities of its Daring-class Type 45 destroyers with the addition of MBDA’s Common Anti-Air Modular Missile (CAMM), known as Sea Ceptor.
VSE Corporation continues its role as an in-country support provider for the Egyptian Navy.
The USN is continuing to fund the evolution of Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels.
As the Anzac-class frigate HMAS Perth begins its journey to return to service, it shows that the problems faced by the ships have been long-running.
The UK MoD has awarded JFD a contract worth £20million for capability support for the Astute-class submarines.