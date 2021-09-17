Raytheon Technologies highlights advanced minehunting capabilities (Studio)

Raytheon UK and Atlas Elektronik will demonstrate the AQS-20C towed sonar's minehunting capability to the Royal Navy.

Raytheon Technologies showcased the capabilities of its AQS-20C Towed Mine-hunting Sonar during DSEI 2021.

As William Guarini, Director for Requirements and Capabilities for Raytheon Technologies Naval Surface and Undersea Systems, explains, the AQS-20C will be demonstrated to the Royal Navy in October 2021 at the Wilton Industry Show and Experiment for Mine Counter Measures (WISEX) in Scotland.

The AQS-20C system features four separate sonars, including a forward-looking sensor, reducing the number of passes needed to detect mines in a given area. The AQS-20C is already entering service with the USN as part of its Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) minehunting package.