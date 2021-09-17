To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Raytheon Technologies highlights advanced minehunting capabilities (Studio)

17th September 2021 - 10:30 GMT | by Studio

Raytheon UK and Atlas Elektronik will demonstrate the AQS-20C towed sonar's minehunting capability to the Royal Navy.

Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies showcased the capabilities of its AQS-20C Towed Mine-hunting Sonar during DSEI 2021.

As William Guarini, Director for Requirements and Capabilities for Raytheon Technologies Naval Surface and Undersea Systems, explains, the AQS-20C will be demonstrated to the Royal Navy in October 2021 at the Wilton Industry Show and Experiment for Mine Counter Measures (WISEX) in Scotland.

The AQS-20C system features four separate sonars, including a forward-looking sensor, reducing the number of passes needed to detect mines in a given area. The AQS-20C is already entering service with the USN as part of its Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) minehunting package. 

