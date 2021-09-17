Raytheon Technologies highlights advanced minehunting capabilities (Studio)

DSEI 2021: Australia opened nuclear submarine discussions in March
The new submarine deal has opened a rift between Australia, the US and UK on the one hand and France on the other.
Raytheon Technologies showcased the capabilities of its AQS-20C Towed Mine-hunting Sonar during DSEI 2021.
As William Guarini, Director for Requirements and Capabilities for Raytheon Technologies Naval Surface and Undersea Systems, explains, the AQS-20C will be demonstrated to the Royal Navy in October 2021 at the Wilton Industry Show and Experiment for Mine Counter Measures (WISEX) in Scotland.
The AQS-20C system features four separate sonars, including a forward-looking sensor, reducing the number of passes needed to detect mines in a given area. The AQS-20C is already entering service with the USN as part of its Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) minehunting package.
The SPIKE™ Family Multi-Purpose Missile Systems with Powerful Warheads Ensure Tactical Overmatch on Land, at Sea, and in the Air.
The deal is the first win for the frigate design developed with the export market in mind.
British Army must run fast to establish a credible advantage over our potential adversaries, says Gen Sir Mark Carleton-Smith.
An initial £10.5 million is being invested from the Middle East in helping Aeralis to progress its eponymous modular aircraft.
Leonardo has supported RAF and USAF Synergia R&D programme through its integration of C-UAS technology.