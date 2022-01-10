Raytheon progresses AN/SPY-6 efforts

Flight I San Antonio-class LPD programme concludes
USS Richard M McCool Jr was launched on 7 January as the 13th out of 26 San Antonio-class LPDs for the USN.
Raytheon continues to make progress on the AN/SPY-6 radar, after the future Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) started onboard combat systems tests of the system in December 2021.
The company is also scheduled to deliver the AN/SPY-6(V)3 Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar (EASR) in the coming months for integration aboard the future Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79).
The USN plans to install AN/SPY-6 radars on seven classes of ships, such as Flight IIA and Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, Ford-class carriers and San Antonio-class LPDs.
The navy has also already …
Main Bulgarian naval assets to be supported by Varna shipyard.
Six shipyards will compete for orders in a five-year maintenance package for six USN ship classes.
Domestically produced uranium fuel will power the first Brazilian nuclear submarine.
USS Mitscher is undergoing maintenance and modernisation at the BAE Systems yard in Norfolk, Virginia.
China's phenomenal naval shipbuilding continues, with a Type 075 LHD commissioned and construction proceeding of the Type 003 aircraft carrier.