Raytheon progresses AN/SPY-6 efforts

Raytheon continues to make progress on the AN/SPY-6 radar, after the future Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) started onboard combat systems tests of the system in December 2021.

The company is also scheduled to deliver the AN/SPY-6(V)3 Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar (EASR) in the coming months for integration aboard the future Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79).

The USN plans to install AN/SPY-6 radars on seven classes of ships, such as Flight IIA and Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, Ford-class carriers and San Antonio-class LPDs.

The navy has also already …