Ingalls begins work on DDG 131

Kongsberg systems selected for Type 212CD boats
The array of sensors will feed information into the ORCCA navigation system on the Type 212 Common Design (CD) submarine for Germany and Norway.
The Ingalls Shipbuilding division of Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) on 6 December began construction of its newest Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer for the USN, the future USS George M Neal (DDG 131).
According to HII, Ingalls has delivered 33 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the USN.
Other destroyers under construction include the Flight IIA vessel Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and three Flight III ships: Jack H Lucas (DDG 125), Ted Stevens (DDG 128) and Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129).
In addition, Ingalls is contracted to build four more Flight III destroyers for the USN: the future Sam Nunn (DDG 133), Thad Cochran (DDG 135), John F Lehman (DDG 137) and the as-yet unnamed DDG-139.
Large survey ships for the Indian Navy will include underwater autonomous systems.
Taiwan's submarine programme continues to make progress, with the first keel laid last month.
Latest Japanese Aegis contract modification raises total value of the programme beyond $240 million.
Will Uruguay be able to follow through with a plan to buy two OPVs?
