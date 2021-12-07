Ingalls begins work on DDG 131

A worker at the Ingalls Shipbuilding Steel Fabrication Shop presses a button to start fabrication of the future USS George M Neal. (Photo: HII)

The future USS George M Neal is the fourth Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer being built for the USN by Ingalls Shipbuilding.

The Ingalls Shipbuilding division of Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) on 6 December began construction of its newest Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer for the USN, the future USS George M Neal (DDG 131).

According to HII, Ingalls has delivered 33 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the USN.

Other destroyers under construction include the Flight IIA vessel Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and three Flight III ships: Jack H Lucas (DDG 125), Ted Stevens (DDG 128) and Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129).

In addition, Ingalls is contracted to build four more Flight III destroyers for the USN: the future Sam Nunn (DDG 133), Thad Cochran (DDG 135), John F Lehman (DDG 137) and the as-yet unnamed DDG-139.