USN goes virtual to test AN/SPY-6

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
The future Flight III Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jack H Lucas is being fitted with an AN/SPY-6 radar system, the US Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) announced on 25 June.
Early integration testing of this advanced radar leveraged a series of successful test events conducted by NSWCDD in 2020 in a virtualised environment.
The virtualised tests were about 95% cheaper than using land-based test equipment, NSWCDD noted. Its engineers say that similar IT concepts could be applied to computer systems across the USN with reductions in SWaP, cost and cooling.
‘What we’ve done is take what would reside on a physical computer, and we created virtual machines that allow us to further subdivide the available processing power for maximum effect,’ said NSWCDD virtualisation chief engineer Dennis Larsen.
He added: ‘We’re not modifying the computer programs themselves, we’re using their existing environment and installing them into the virtual environment.’
The AN/SPY-6 is a central feature of the Flight III Arleigh Burke class, providing a simultaneous anti-air warfare and ballistic missile defence capability.
AN/SPY-6 is designed by Raytheon as a scalable radar to equip a range of vessel sizes from corvettes up to frigates and cruisers. The USN regards it (and related variants) as the next-generation radar system not only for the Arleigh Burke class but also for vessels such as Constellation-class frigates, Gerald R Ford-class aircraft carriers and San Antonio-class amphibious transport docks.
Shephard Defence Insight describes USN plans to declare IOC for AN/SPY-6 in 2023.
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.
Navantia performs first of two deliberate strandings of the Spanish Navy’s newest submarine.