USN calls on Raytheon for AN/SPY-6 support

The latest Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers for the USN will feature the AN/SPY-6 scalable radar. (Photo: HII)

The USN is integrating the AN/SPY-6 scalable radar on corvettes, frigates and cruisers.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense is to continue AN/SPY-6(V) radar integration and production support efforts for the USN, under a new $67.72 million contract modification announced by the DoD on 16 July.

The latest deal from Naval Sea Systems Command includes options that would bring the cumulative value of this modification to $781 million if exercised, the DoD added.

These options would extend completion until November 2024.

AN/SPY-6 is designed by Raytheon as a scalable radar to equip a range of vessel sizes from corvettes up to frigates and cruisers. In particular, it is a central feature of the Flight III Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, providing a simultaneous anti-air warfare and ballistic missile defence capability.

Shephard Defence Insight describes USN plans to declare IOC for AN/SPY-6 in 2023.