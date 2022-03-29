Prolonged Ukraine war poses logistics problem for Russia in Syria

Turkey declared on 28 February that the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles will be closed to military ships during the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The declaration is based on the Montreux Convention, which regulates passage through the Straits, and the Turkish government said it made the decision to avoid further escalation in the Black Sea.

This decision was accepted by both sides as a necessary step, and Russia did not object to Turkey after the latter refused the passage of Russian warships a few days after the declaration.

The possible consequences of closing off the Straits were analysed by many analysts and commentators only in the short term, as the expectation at the time was that Ukrainian resistance would not last much longer.

However, the war launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin is now in its sixth week, so its long-term impact on Russia should be considered in terms of logistics affecting its presence in Syria.

Speaking to Shephard, Turkish naval analyst Yoruk Isik emphasised that Russia has been using landing ships as replenishment vessels at its naval base in Tartus, Syria.

‘Syrian campaign logistics partially rely on shipments through the Turkish Straits,’ he noted. ‘Closure of the maritime route [to the Black Sea] will make troops’ rotation more difficult. Russia will end up relying on its Air Force which is already stretched to its limit with the war in Ukraine.’

Isik also underlined the likelihood of Russia sneaking military equipment and personnel through the Straits aboard commercial shipping: ‘In the immediate future, Russia Armed Forces and Russian Defense Ministry will attempt to use civilian merchant vessels carrying military cargo to work around the Turkish Straits closure.’

He added: ‘Putin’s botched operation in Ukraine lowered the morale and exposed the logistics weakness of Russia. Russia’s Syria campaign won’t have immunity from this situation. Difficult days with logistical shortcomings are ahead for the Russian Armed Forces.’

As Russia's only gateway to the eastern Mediterranean, the Tartus naval base is the most prominent feature of Russian foreign influence and dominance in the Syrian conflict. Therefore, maintaining the logistics chain to this port is of paramount importance to meet the vital needs of forces stationed in the region.

Until Russia embarked on its war against Ukraine on 24 February, landing ships were used to somehow meet these requirements. It is still not known whether Russia would be able to maintain the logistics chain by sending the same assets from the Northern or Baltic Fleets.

No new Russian landing ships or logistics vessels have been deployed in recent weeks, but it is clear that alarm bells will be ringing to supply forces in Syria should the war last longer than expected.