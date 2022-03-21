Black Sea battles (Opinion)

Since the start of their invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, Russian forces have reportedly struck commercial vessels in the Black Sea and conducted amphibious landings around the cities of Melitopol and Mariupol – the latter of which remained under Ukrainian control at the time of writing.

In the opening salvo of the conflict, Russia is thought to have launched around 30 Kalibr land-attack cruise missiles.

Access to the Black Sea itself has become a political flashpoint, with Kyiv pressuring Turkey to close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles to Russian warships.

On 27 February, Turkey used its powers under the Montreux Convention to cut off warship access to the Black Sea by blocking passage through the Bosphorous and Dardanelles.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on 28 February that his country was ‘determined’ to apply the Montreux Convention ‘to prevent the escalation of the crisis’.

Erdoğan added: ‘As we have always said, we advocate respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty, political unity and territorial integrity. We see Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s territory as unacceptable and appreciate the struggle waged by the administration and people of Ukraine.’

Turkey has military relationships with Kyiv and Moscow through the sale and purchase of arms. Turkish-supplied Bayraktar TB2 UAVs are in widespread Ukrainian service, while Ankara was booted off the F-35 programme for purchasing the Russian S-400 air defence system.

Under the terms of the Montreux Convention, Turkey can deny warships access to the Black Sea through the straits it controls; however, a clause allows vessels returning to their home base to still transit through the waters. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu confirmed that four Russian ships cancelled a request to transit the Bosphorus and Dardanelles on Ankara’s request.

Captured Ukrainian vessels at Berdyansk. (Photo: TASS)

Elsewhere in the world, Cyprus has reportedly denied Russian naval ships access to its ports in response to the invasion. Meanwhile, NATO’s Shipping Centre has warned of the risk of ‘collateral damage’ to commercial vessels as military activity along the Ukrainian Black Sea coastline and in the Gulf of Odessa increases. Attacks on commercial vessels have resulted in at least one reported death.

The major port city of Odessa has built up its defences, with Ukrainian forces reportedly mining the beach to guard against an amphibious assault. Concern was growing about an attack on the city as Russian vessels have been spotted off the coast.

Over the weekend of 5-6 March, Pentagon Press Secretary John F Kirby said the US did not believe an amphibious assault on Odessa was imminent; however, he added this could change as the war progresses.

Russian forces have been trying to seize the strategically located town of Mykolaiv, which lies to the northeast of Odessa. Success in Mykolaiv would give Russian forces a clear land route to try and take Odessa.

In Mykolaiv, the Ukrainian Navy scuttled its only frigate, Hetman Sahaidachny, to prevent its capture. Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov confirmed the scuttling in a Facebook post. Like many other aspects of this conflict, the communications and consequences have played out on social media.

Reznikov said that it was difficult to imagine a ‘more tough decision’ for the crew, adding Kyiv would build a new modern and powerful fleet. Even before the current war, the Ukrainian Navy had limited capabilities following the 2014 annexation of Crimea that saw much of Kyiv’s fleet interned.

While Ukraine has suffered numerous losses on the naval front, the country’s navy claimed on 7 March that a Russian vessel off the coast of Odessa had been struck. According to reports, a Grad MLRS targeted a Russian Project 22160 patrol vessel, although this has not been confirmed.

While the Russo-Ukrainian War has largely been an affair fought on land and in the air, the maritime domain is, of course, of importance. Russia’s ability to deliver force by the sea was highlighted in the opening throes of the invasion, and the threat remains prescient as a potential attack on Odessa remains possible at the time of writing.

The Ukrainian Navy was already looking to rebuild before the war, and if the country emerges victorious, it will have even more work to do.