French nuclear sub Perle returns to action after fire damage

French shipbuilder Naval Group has been working to replace the bow of the nuclear attack submarine after it was damaged in a 2020 fire in Toulon.

French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu said the achievement was a ‘real technical feat’ and praised the commitment of the French Navy, French procurement agency DGA and Naval Group.

The submarine was transported to Cherbourg to undergo repairs.

With work now completed and sea trials undertaken, the submarine is now deployable and ready to contribute to France’s operational submarine fleet.

