To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

French nuclear sub Perle returns to action after fire damage

10th July 2023 - 10:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

The return of Perle to operations alleviates some pressure on France's SSN force since the 2020 fire that took it out of service. (Photo: French Armed Forces Ministry)

Following sea trials, Rubis-class nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN) Perle has been delivered back to the French Navy following extensive repair works after a catastrophic fire in 2020.

French shipbuilder Naval Group has been working to replace the bow of the nuclear attack submarine after it was damaged in a 2020 fire in Toulon.

French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu said the achievement was a ‘real technical feat’ and praised the commitment of the French Navy, French procurement agency DGA and Naval Group.

The submarine was transported to Cherbourg to undergo repairs.

With work now completed and sea trials undertaken, the submarine is now deployable and ready to contribute to France’s operational submarine fleet.

During the complex repairs, Naval Group essentially joined two submarines, Perle and the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us