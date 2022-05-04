To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

France wraps Toulon naval base in C-UAS cocoon

4th May 2022 - 11:49 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy in Paris

RSS

All eyes on asset protection in Toulon; pictured is C-UAS equipment from Teledyne FLIR. (Photo: Jean-Marc Tanguy)

Asset and base protection is an important priority for the French Navy, especially at Toulon.

The French Navy has considerably reinforced port protection, in particular at Toulon where 70% of fleet assets are concentrated.

As well as the vessels themselves, protection is required for two nuclear reactors on the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle  and six aboard active nuclear-powered attack submarines (five in the Rubis class and one Barracuda class).

French authorities have focused particularly on C-UAS via a multi-layered defense provided by radar and EO systems from Teledyne FLIR and Nerod F5 microwave jamming rifles from MC2 Technologies.

UAVs such as Anafi-SE and Anafi USA micro-drones are employed on security patrols. Acoustic sensors are

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us