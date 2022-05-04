France wraps Toulon naval base in C-UAS cocoon

SM-2 Block IIIA comes aboard Danish corvette
New medium-range air defence missiles will undergo tests aboard the Iver Huitfeldt-class corvette Niels Juel.
The French Navy has considerably reinforced port protection, in particular at Toulon where 70% of fleet assets are concentrated.
As well as the vessels themselves, protection is required for two nuclear reactors on the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and six aboard active nuclear-powered attack submarines (five in the Rubis class and one Barracuda class).
French authorities have focused particularly on C-UAS via a multi-layered defense provided by radar and EO systems from Teledyne FLIR and Nerod F5 microwave jamming rifles from MC2 Technologies.
UAVs such as Anafi-SE and Anafi USA micro-drones are employed on security patrols. Acoustic sensors are
EPF 16 will be the third Spearhead-class ship in the Flight II configuration for USN Military Sealift Command.
Only half of the four De Zeven Provinciën-class air defence and command frigates in the Royal Netherlands Navy will receive an important radar upgrade by 2028.
The ADAS 2022 exhibition in Manila threw up some updates on the Philippine Navy's quest for half a dozen OPVs.
The second of a new class of frigate for Japan's navy has been delivered to the JMSDF.
Raytheon is providing RAM Mod 5 launcher spares and other components for the German and US navies.