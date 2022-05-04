France wraps Toulon naval base in C-UAS cocoon

The French Navy has considerably reinforced port protection, in particular at Toulon where 70% of fleet assets are concentrated.

As well as the vessels themselves, protection is required for two nuclear reactors on the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and six aboard active nuclear-powered attack submarines (five in the Rubis class and one Barracuda class).

French authorities have focused particularly on C-UAS via a multi-layered defense provided by radar and EO systems from Teledyne FLIR and Nerod F5 microwave jamming rifles from MC2 Technologies.

UAVs such as Anafi-SE and Anafi USA micro-drones are employed on security patrols. Acoustic sensors are