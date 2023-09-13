DSEI 2023: Orbit unveils MPT family of SATCOM terminals for USVs and small craft

Orbit is moving to this new segment of the market, having a history of building larger maritime and airborne SATCOM terminals.

The showcased MPT 30 and MPT 46 terminals, as well as the MPT-60 and MPT-87, are stabilised VSAT systems functioning in the Ka and Ku frequency bands.

The compact systems are suitable for installation on small ships and USVs to enable reliable and fast broadband communication, while withstanding harsh environmental conditions. The low-size, low-weight and low-power (SWaP) user terminals do not compromise the ship’s stability.

According to a company representative, they can deliver more than 126Mbps forward link and 29Mbps return link, while maintaining uninterrupted connectivity during all mission phases – even where there are strong emissions from a ship’s sensor systems, the MPT continues to operate without interruption.

In one test a terminal was able to send five Full HD video signals simultaneously. In general, the idea of extending the company's market is based on the existing airborne MPT family which has been used in ISR crewed aircraft and MALE (medium-altitude long-endurance) UAVs.

'Orbit’s MPT-30 and MPT-46 systems are already installed and proven on a wide variety of mobile platforms around the world,' said Dany Eshchar, CEO of Orbit.

'With the increasing use of unmanned marine vessels for various missions, and the need for compact, reliable solutions, we have expanded the systems’ capabilities to also suit a marine environment. Continuous communication, while transferring high volumes of data - including video - is crucial for the successful completion of complex missions, such as protecting maritime borders and sensitive facilities, ISTAR missions, preventing smuggling, and more.'

The main difference within the MPT family SATCOM terminals is antenna size, which is 30, 46, 60 and 87cm and weight at 10, 12, 15 and 28kg respectively. They all have 360-degree continuous azimuth range and mechanical elevation range from 0 to 90 degrees.

The terminals can be optionally equipped with an OceanTRx cybersecurity package, providing low-latency encryption and defending systems from ransomware focused on knocking out the antenna from the angle needed for connection to the satellite.

