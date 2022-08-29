LIG Nex1 receives improved Blue Shark torpedo development contract

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) in South Korea awarded LIG Nex1 a contract to improve the K745 Blue Shark lightweight torpedo.

Shephard earlier reported that LIG Nex1 had been selected for this Lightweight Torpedo II development, so the recently signed contract seals this KRW154.9 billion ($115.4 million) deal.

LIG Nex1 made an announcement about its selection on 4 April. The enhanced torpedo will enjoy a greater range and enhanced detection capability, plus an improved ability to defeat decoys. It will possess a new acoustic detection sensor.

The new torpedo should be ready for production by 2029, and other local