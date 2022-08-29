LIG Nex1 receives improved Blue Shark torpedo development contract
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) in South Korea awarded LIG Nex1 a contract to improve the K745 Blue Shark lightweight torpedo.
Shephard earlier reported that LIG Nex1 had been selected for this Lightweight Torpedo II development, so the recently signed contract seals this KRW154.9 billion ($115.4 million) deal.
LIG Nex1 made an announcement about its selection on 4 April. The enhanced torpedo will enjoy a greater range and enhanced detection capability, plus an improved ability to defeat decoys. It will possess a new acoustic detection sensor.
The new torpedo should be ready for production by 2029, and other local
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
BAE Systems to modernise destroyer USS Ross
BAE Systems has been awarded a $107.7 million contract by the US Navy to modernise the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, USS Ross.
-
Photos show new sensors and defensive weapons on Turkish Gabya-class frigates
Images have emerged of Aselsan Ahtapot electro-optic sensor suites and STAMP-2 remote-controlled weapon stations (RCWS) installed on Gabya-class frigates of the Turkish Navy.
-
Royal Danish Navy poised for possible investments worth up to $5.5 billion
Denmark could invest over $5 billion in its navy and build new ships locally as the country establishes a new partnership to investigate and recommend steps to support indigenous shipbuilding capacity.
-
US Navy contracts BAE Systems for data link production
The USN has awarded BAE Systems a contract worth $42.6 million to produce seven Network Tactical Common Data Link (NTCDL) systems.
-
Army-2022: Russia details ambitions for next-generation aircraft carriers
Nevsky Design Bureau displayed a new model of its light carrier design, Varan, and further details were revealed of the Projekt 23900 Ivan Rogov amphibious assault ship at the Army-2022 exhibition.