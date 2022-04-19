To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Blue Shark torpedo is about to gain sharper teeth

19th April 2022 - 01:54 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

A P-3 Orion aircraft of the ROK Navy drops a K745 Blue Shark torpedo. (Gordon Arthur)

South Korea is developing an improved variant of its Blue Shark torpedo, plus it will still order CIWS from the US until a new domestic weapon is available later this decade.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) in South Korea has selected LIG Nex1 as the preferred bidder to improve the K745 Blue Shark lightweight torpedo.

LIG Nex1 announced this KRW160 billion ($128 million) award on 4 April. DAPA first publicised this Light Torpedo 2 programme last November.

After a development process, the new torpedo should be ready for production by 2029, and other domestic firms will assist LIG Nex1 in developing the improved weapon.

Ji-Chan Kim, CE of LIG Nex1, said, 'We will strengthen the partnership with involved parties for the Light Torpedo 2 to protect the water of South Korea,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us