Blue Shark torpedo is about to gain sharper teeth

Ukraine claims missile strike on Russian Black Sea fleet flagship Moskva
Russia and Ukraine are claiming different narratives following the confirmation of damage to the Russian cruiser Moskva.
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) in South Korea has selected LIG Nex1 as the preferred bidder to improve the K745 Blue Shark lightweight torpedo.
LIG Nex1 announced this KRW160 billion ($128 million) award on 4 April. DAPA first publicised this Light Torpedo 2 programme last November.
After a development process, the new torpedo should be ready for production by 2029, and other domestic firms will assist LIG Nex1 in developing the improved weapon.
Ji-Chan Kim, CE of LIG Nex1, said, 'We will strengthen the partnership with involved parties for the Light Torpedo 2 to protect the water of South Korea,
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Russia and Ukraine are claiming different narratives following the confirmation of damage to the Russian cruiser Moskva.
ASFAT's design concept includes extensive armament and a sensor package that offshore patrol vessels could be equipped with to enhance their capabilities in a conflict scenario.
The new contract continues the RN's push to develop its autonomous mine-hunting capabilities.
Brazil purchased the former HMS Ocean in February 2018 and later commissioned the ship as Atlântico in June 2018.
Navantia, the Spanish state-owned military shipbuilding company, has contracted JFD to assess its new Submarine Rescue Mothership vessel.
The commitment to provide Ukraine with anti-ship missile systems came following a surprise visit to Kyiv by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, 9 April.