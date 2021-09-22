DSEI 2021: Italy selects Survitec’s submarine survival kit

Released in 1990, the MK10 was the world's first integrated Submarine Escape Suit and Liferaft combination. (Photo: Survitec)

Italian Navy selects submariner escape suits while Survitec unveils its newest life preservers.

Italy’s Naval Armaments Directorate has selected Survitec to provide its SEIE MK11 submariner escape suits and related support for Italy’s fleet of Todaro- and Sauro-class submarines.

The new SEIE MK11 submariner escape suit uses 30% less air than previous models.

The contract was signed during DSEI last week while Survitec revealed its three new life preservers, designed for use by rotary- and fixed-wing crew operating over water.

The new Aircrew Protection Extreme (AirPEX) range has been developed to provide lightweight, thermal lifejackets with greater buoyancy capability of up to 350N.

The AirPEX Protectoris is equipped with large, fixed, multi-functional pockets allowing different Personal Locator Beacons and all essential survival aids to be stowed and retrieved quickly.

The AirPEX Defender is a fully modular life preserver allowing total configuration flexibility for different mission requirements.

The AirPEX Warrior provides small arms ballistic projection with fully integrated front and rear body armour options.

Survitec already supplies life preservers for the F-35 Lightning II aircraft and liferafts for the US Navy.