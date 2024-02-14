To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Is the health of Russia’s submarine fleet improving?

14th February 2024 - 14:19 GMT | by Tim Fish

The Lada-class submarine Kronstadt at Admiralty Shipyards. The Lada-class are 67m-long displacing some 2,100 tonnes dived. Crewed by just 37 personnel, Kronstadt has a capacity for 18 torpedoes, the capability to dive up to 300m and achieve a maximum speed of 21kt with an endurance of 45 days. (Photo: Admiralty Shipyards)

The Russian Federation Navy submarine service has struggled to modernise in recent years, but progress on two main acquisition programmes could mean that it has turned a corner.

On 31 January 2024, Admiralty Shipyards announced that the second Project 677 (Lada-class) diesel-electric submarine (SSK), named Kronstadt (B-586), had been commissioned for service in the Russian Federation Navy’s

(RFN’s) Northern Fleet.

Meanwhile, the fifth modified Project 955A Yuri Dolgorukiy-class (Borei A) ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), Knyaz Pozharsky (K-555), was launched at Sevmash Shipyard in early February. But does this indicate a change in fortunes for Russia’s submarines?

Kronstadt is the second Lada-class SSK to be delivered but is the first operational boat built to a modernised design. The first-of-class, Sankt Petersburg (B-585), was used as a trial platform entering service

Tim Fish

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

