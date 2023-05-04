To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

IMDEX 2023: Indonesia launches new presidential ship Bung Karno

4th May 2023 - 00:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in Changi

Bung Karno pictured during its launch. (Photo: Indonesian Navy)

In April, the Indonesian Navy launched its latest corvette, Bung Karno, with a ceremony at PT Karimun Anugrah Sejati in Batam.

The future Indonesian presidential ship will replace the now three-decades-old KRI Barakuda serving as a VVIP transport vessel and dual-hatted as a guided-missile corvette.

Steel was cut for the 73m ship in June 2022 at the private shipyard. The vessel will carry a Leonardo OTO Melara 40mm gun and MBDA's SIMBAD RC missiles.

The ship has a helicopter deck and weighs 650t. Featuring space for 55 personnel, the corvette can cruise at 20kt, with a maximum speed of 24kt.

Indonesia plans for the corvette to enter service in June this year, with an event that could take place in Jakarta and is named after the country's first president.

The Indonesian Navy said the ship was part of a drive to procure domestic products and ensure the independence of the country's maritime forces.

