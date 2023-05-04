IMDEX 2023: Indonesia launches new presidential ship Bung Karno
The future Indonesian presidential ship will replace the now three-decades-old KRI Barakuda serving as a VVIP transport vessel and dual-hatted as a guided-missile corvette.
Steel was cut for the 73m ship in June 2022 at the private shipyard. The vessel will carry a Leonardo OTO Melara 40mm gun and MBDA's SIMBAD RC missiles.
The ship has a helicopter deck and weighs 650t. Featuring space for 55 personnel, the corvette can cruise at 20kt, with a maximum speed of 24kt.
Related Articles
Indonesian Navy receives an additional hospital ship
NAVDEX 2023: UAE buys Indonesian support ship in $400 million deal
Indonesian light transport progamme stalls, while fighter plans make slow progress
Indonesia plans for the corvette to enter service in June this year, with an event that could take place in Jakarta and is named after the country's first president.
The Indonesian Navy said the ship was part of a drive to procure domestic products and ensure the independence of the country's maritime forces.
More from IMDEX Asia 2023 Show News
-
IMDEX 2023: Singapore shares MRCV design details
Singapore's new Multi Role Combat Vessel is designed to be a 'mothership' for various types of uncrewed systems, the navy has revealed.
-
IMDEX 2023: Israel Shipyards courts interest in OPV S-45 and S-80 Corvette
Earlier this year, Israel Shipyards delivered the first OPV S-45 to Côte d'Ivoire, making port calls along the way where potential customers got a chance to see the ship in person.
-
Controp showcases electro-optical and artificial intelligence tech at IMDEX
At IMDEX Asia 2023, Controp showcased advanced electro-optical (EO) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology for maritime, coastal surveillance and counter-UAS applications.