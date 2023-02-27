To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Indonesian light transport progamme stalls, while fighter plans make slow progress

27th February 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The TNI-AU has three NC212i light transports in service, but funding has yet to be released for six more on order. (Photo: PTDI)

Indonesia's transport and fast jet air force modernisation efforts continue to proceed at a slow pace.

As the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) takes delivery of its first C-130J-30 Super Hercules out of five from Lockheed Martin, PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) has delivered only three of nine NC-212i light transport aircraft on order. 

The first aircraft was handed over in January 2021 and the third on 31 December 2021, but the Indonesian MoD has not released funding for the six remaining aircraft. The future of this NC-212i programme thus remains in question.

The TNI-AU is also expecting to receive six Rafale fighters from Dassault by 2026. A contract was signed on 10 February 2022, and all are to

