Indonesian light transport progamme stalls, while fighter plans make slow progress
As the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) takes delivery of its first C-130J-30 Super Hercules out of five from Lockheed Martin, PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) has delivered only three of nine NC-212i light transport aircraft on order.
The first aircraft was handed over in January 2021 and the third on 31 December 2021, but the Indonesian MoD has not released funding for the six remaining aircraft. The future of this NC-212i programme thus remains in question.
The TNI-AU is also expecting to receive six Rafale fighters from Dassault by 2026. A contract was signed on 10 February 2022, and all are to
