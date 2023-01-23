Indonesian Navy receives an additional hospital ship
The Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) accepted delivery of a second 7,290t dedicated hospital ship from national shipbuilder PT PAL on 19 January.
Commissioned KRI Dr. Radjiman Wedyodiningrat, the 124m-long ship carries the pennant number ‘992’. Based on the Makassar-class LPD design, it will serve within the navy’s Koarmada I fleet command.
A ceremony occurred at PT PAL’s shipyard in Surabaya, where Kaharuddin Djenod, CEO of PT PAL Indonesia, formally handed over the vessel to Adm Muhammad Ali, Chief of the TNI-AL.
The vessel can reach an average maximum speed of 18.3kt, as demonstrated during a sea acceptance test in
