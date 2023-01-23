To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Indonesian Navy receives an additional hospital ship

23rd January 2023 - 07:36 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Indonesian Navy commissioned its newest hospital ship, based on the Makassar-class LPD design, on 19 January. (Photo: TNI-AL)

Another hospital ship joins the ranks of the Indonesian Navy, while the induction of the sixth and final KCR-60M missile patrol boat approaches.

The Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) accepted delivery of a second 7,290t dedicated hospital ship from national shipbuilder PT PAL on 19 January.

Commissioned KRI Dr. Radjiman Wedyodiningrat, the 124m-long ship carries the pennant number ‘992’. Based on the Makassar-class LPD design, it will serve within the navy’s Koarmada I fleet command.

A ceremony occurred at PT PAL’s shipyard in Surabaya, where Kaharuddin Djenod, CEO of PT PAL Indonesia, formally handed over the vessel to Adm Muhammad Ali, Chief of the TNI-AL.

The vessel can reach an average maximum speed of 18.3kt, as demonstrated during a sea acceptance test in

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us