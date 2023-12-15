How Turkish shipyard ASFAT is engaging in Pakistan’s maritime expansion
ASFAT, the Turkish state-owned defence contractor and shipyard operator, was awarded a contract to build four corvettes for the Pakistani Navy in July 2018 as part of its PN MILGEM programme. The programme envisioned the simultaneous construction of two ships at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard and two ships at Karachi Shipyard (KS&EW) in Pakistan.
Based on the Ada-class design, steel was cut for the lead ship, Babur (F280), on 29 September 2019 at Istanbul Naval Shipyard. The vessel was launched on 15 August 2021 and delivered on 23 September 2023.
Speaking to reporters during a naval press tour hosted
